The anticipation for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has crashed past the ceiling and is about to hit the sky. The movie that has been in production for ages, finally wrapped up in March 2021, only to face more delays due to the pandemic. All of that waiting and then the team releasing exciting promotional content has created a massive buzz around the movie. But even before the movie has hit the big screen, fans and cinephiles across the globe are worried about the future.

The Batman marks Pattinson’s debut in the realm of superheroes and the DC bandwagon. The actor becomes Bruce Wayne for Matt Reeves one of its kind telling of the story. As confessed by the filmmaker, the movie is set far away from the ongoing DCEU continuity and will not brush shoulders with its timeline at all.

With that, the fans across have been wanting to know whether there will be a sequel to The Batman or not. The rumours have by now suggested a trilogy is in the works and Robert Pattinson even spoke about his plan for it. Turns out, the man in charge himself is now talking about the same. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Matt Reeves in a conversation about The Batman also shed light on the buzz around the sequel to the Robert Pattinson starrer. He said, “I think the first thing is a very long nap and here’s the thing, my feeling in doing the film was always that I would never treat it as chapter 1. Because chapter 1 assumes that there are more chapters. So what I wanted to do was to make this movie a satisfying experience so that people could experience a new fresh version of a character that the world has loved for over 80 years.”

The Batman director added, “I think that if we succeed on that front, I know that I have a lot of stories I want to tell and then we’ll do chapter 2, but not because we didn’t make this one a complete experience. Let’s just see what happens, let’s see the audience watch it. I hope they connect to it and if they do then yes there’s definitely more to do and I will not be napping for too long.”

