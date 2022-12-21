It came as a shocker when recently Mandy Rose was released by WWE. It all happened due to a violation of policy from Mandy’s side. Now, the latest we learn about the s*xy professional wrestler is that she’s already made huge money in a week post her release. The amount is something that she won’t feel upset about her ties being cut down by the company!

For the unversed, it was on 14th December, Mandy was shown the exit door by WWE. Interestingly, on a day prior to her release, she dropped the NXT Women’s champion title. The 32-year-old has been an active content creator on the subscription-based platform FanTime, where she posts her racy content for fans. Reportedly, that violates the policy of WWE.

Yes, Mandy Rose was released due to her being a part of third-party platforms like FanTime and sharing s*xy content. For the unversed, Vince McMahon had issued a letter regarding to all pro-wrestlers using third-party platforms which would cause harm to the company’s reputation and had asked to terminate such use.

Post her release, Mandy Rose is said to be making huge money through her special content. As per TMZ Sports, she earned a whopping $500k in just a week. Interestingly, it equals Mandy’s reported annual salary as per her contract with WWE. Malki Kawa, Mandy’s agent, even feels that the pro-wrestler would become the newest self-made millionaire by the time of Christmas. That’s insane!

Well, Mandy Rose has clearly found her path to proceed and we don’t feel that she’d be regretting getting fired by WWE!

What do you think about Mandy’s new source of raking in huge money? Do let us know through comments.

