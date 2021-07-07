WWE superstar Jimmy Uso, brother of Jey Uso, has been arrested on Monday on the charge of DUI (driving under the influence). It’s learned that his blood had an alcohol content at a very high level as per the law book. Scroll below to know more.

As per TMZ’s report, Jimmy Uso was first booked for running a red light and crossing the speed limit in Pensacola, Florida. He was said to drive at 50 MPH in a zone of 35 MPH during the nighttime. After getting booked for breaking the traffic rules, an officer smelled alcohol while investigating him. He was then asked to give sobriety tests, which he failed. The alcohol level in his blood was found at .202 and .205 which is very high compared to the .08 limit of alcohol. He is being held at a bond of $500.

Jimmy was has been arrested for the second time since 2019 over DUI charges. However, he was found to be not guilty back then.

The effect of Jimmy’s arrest is now being felt in WWE too as several big guns are disappointed by the news. As per WrestleVotes’ report, a source close to WWE says, “I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few ‘high-level people in power”-‘ are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s a personal judgement. Not good.”

Well, it will be interesting to see if WWE takes any action by restricting the run of Jimmy Uso!

