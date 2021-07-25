Advertisement

Amber Heard is the part of mainstream headlines for over a year now. With everything happening around her, it isn’t easy to imagine yourself in her shoes. The famous libel trial involving Johnny Depp, to being the most hated celeb on Internet, to Aquaman 2 row and finally getting on sets of the DC flick – there’s too much. Turns out she is back at making news for her tug of war with former husband Depp, who she is soon going to meet in the court.

If you are aware, Johnny Depp had sued a British tabloid who called him a wife-beater in their coverage of the divorce row of Depp and Amber Heard. The trial ran for many hearings, and a lot was revealed and even alleged in the house of law. The outcome of the Libel trial was in the Tabloid’s favour, and Depp lost it.

The actor post had to lose a lot including his lucrative role in the Fantastic Beast 3. Now turns out Amber is using this defeat to her benefit. Read in to know everything you should about this important update of the day.

If you know the two are all set to meet in court again to fight the defamation case put by Johnny Depp on Amber Heard worth $50 million. If the report in We Got This Covered is to be believed now, as per Amber who has twice attempted to dismiss this case already is again at it to do it the third time. As per the report the actor and her legal team are using the UK verdict of the legal case to toss the defamation lawsuit.

The report also says that Johnny Depp’s legal team is also making sure Amber Heard’s move is not successful. Now it will interesting to see whose side does the court weigh on.

However, Amber Heard has joined the team of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in London and has begun work with Jason Momoa who plays the lead man alongside her Mera. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

