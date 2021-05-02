It goes without saying that Mads Mikkelsen took up a huge responsibility after Johnny Depp had to exit the Fantastic Beast 3. The actor took over the mantle and is playing Grindelwald and that is not an easy task. He feels the same too. Mads has now opened up about the project and also comparisons with Depp.

For the unversed, hell broke loose on Johnny Depp after he lost the Libel trial against a leading tabloid, who called him a wife-beater. The actor was amid a burning controversy, and studios were trying their best to get rid of him. He was asked to walk out of Fantastic Beast 3 in the wake of the same, and he did that respectfully with an official announcement. Taking over the duty was Mikkelsen, who now plays Grindelwald.

Mads Mikkelsen is now talking to Total Film about Fantastic Beast 3 and working on it. About working the hit franchise, the actor said, “We’ve wrapped it up. Obviously, I have only been part of it for half the time that the rest of the gang has. It was a lovely experience. I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be… you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully, that will come across. “

Mads Mikkelsen was further asked about his version of the iconic baddie Grindelwald. He compared it to Hannibal following Anthony Hopkins’ iconic portrayal of the character. But with that, he also addressed the comparisons with Johnny Depp. “This is obviously a more direct comparison because it’s the next film,” he says. “So we have done a few bridges that will allow us to recognize it, but we’ve also said we have to make it our own. I have been a fan of Johnny Depp since I saw him as a young man, and to try to bring his intensity and his way of doing it into my work is a no-go. I have to find my own, because he is unique, and I just have to let that be, and find a different path.”

However, Johnny Depp fans are in no mood to give up. While Fantastic Beast 3 makers have already gone ahead without the star, they are making sure they don’t let the Pirates Of The Caribbean team go ahead without him. A petition filed to rehire him has touched 600k signatures.

