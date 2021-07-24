Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most successful teen actresses in the world. The beauty rose to fame with her stint in Netflix’s ‘The Stranger Things’ and later launched her own beauty and skincare line titled ‘Florence By Mills’. Today, we are going to decode Brown’s net worth by 2021 and it’ll leave you stunned.

The Godzilla actress is really popular on Instagram and has over 46 million followers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth is around $10 million. Yes, you heard it right. The Stranger Things actress is just 17 and is already making millions. Her starry resume is the reason behind her crazy net worth.

For the first two seasons of ‘Stranger Things,’ Millie Bobby Brown was reportedly paid $30,000 per episode. After her humongous popularity, the beauty got a massive hike and was paid a whopping amount of $350,000 per episode which makes a total of $2.8 million for all eight episodes of the third season, as reported by Deadline.

Brown was recently shooting for season 4 and her growing popularity would have only added more zeroes to her salary for the upcoming season.

Thanks to her television career, the 17-year-old made a grand debut with Godzilla in 2019 and according to The Blast, she was reportedly paid 1 million for her role in the film.

Last year, Millie Bobby Brown was seen in Netflix’s Enola Holmes opposite Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin and was reportedly paid $6.1 million for the first part of the franchise. And guess what, the actress also happened to be one of the producers for the film and received an additional $500,000 for the same.

Besides her successful acting career, the beauty also has brand endorsements like Vogue, Converse and Pandora. Brown also has her clean beauty and skincare range titled ‘Florence By Mills’ and holds the majority of the company’s stake along with her family.

What are your thoughts on Millie’s net worth by 2021? Tell us in the comments below.

