Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about the suspense, thrills, Easter eggs and well characters that become benchmarks for many reasons. It’s been 10 years that we have met Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. There cannot be anyone else we would have imagined playing the character, and the love for Steve is immense. But one of the most burning questions that has stayed unanswered for a decade now is about Rogers’ virginity.

Yes, you read that right. If you are saved from the question then you have not been consuming enough MCU content. Captain America, aka Steve’s virginity time and again, has been a topic of huge discussions and debate. Go on the internet, there are theories on the times he probably got laid too. In that case, when the writer of the flick has decided to confirm whether he is a virgin or not, we are ought to listen. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

Advertisement

Of course, the scrawny kid from Brooklyn had minimum to no chance with ladies, but went he attained his bulkier self and the moment he was shown to the world, do you think anyone could resist? There’s also the part where he was stuck in the ice for 70 years to win a dance with his Peggy Carter, but what followed was also dramatic enough. So the question still stands, is Chris Evans’ Captain America aka Steve Rogers virgin?

Answering it as per Comicbook are The First Avenger writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The duo is now MCU Veteran and has penned Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Stephen first to express his opinion stars Steve did lose his virginity. “I think he loses his virginity. Why do people think he’s a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you’re going city to city, and you’re signing autographs. The likes of the ladies you’re signing autographs for. I gotta imagine that, ” McFeely said.

Christopher Markus also has his bits to add as he spoke about Chris Evans’ Captain America labelled prude. He said, “Steve Rogers isn’t a prude. He may be occasionally presented that way, but he’s a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things, but he’s not a choir boy. He’s a World War II veteran.”

What do you feel? Tell us in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Emily Blunt Praises Jungle Cruise Co-Star Dwayne Johnson: “He Comes From Some Hard Times”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube