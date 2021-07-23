Advertisement

A lot is riding on the back of Henry Cavill’s hit Netflix venture, The Witcher. While season 2 releases in the Holiday period this December, a lot is being already spoken about the future of the show. While we heard about season 3, the new update shouts massive plans for the show that is now almost a franchise initiated by the streaming giant. The plans are to spread it out like the Star Wars and below is all you need to know.

The Witcher that was released in 2019 soon became Netflix crown jewel. It is the streaming giant’s most-watched original series to date and that very much is a reason for them to make more of it and juice out the opportunity. And they are leaving no stone unturned to make that real and take benefits. Turns out, Netflix is not just planning to expand the universe around Geralt Of Rivia, aka Henry Cavill but also planning to branch it out. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update.

As per We Got This Covered, while The Witcher 2 is yet to release, the platform is already busy shaping the future of the franchise. If the intel of the portal is to be believed, the makers are planning to make an extended universe like that of Star Wars from the show that stars Henry Cavill. The plan is to branch out as many stories as possible and give the world a multidimensional shape. If you are aware two shows branching out from Geralt Of Rivia’s world have already been given a green signal by the makers.

Blood Origins, which traces the history of the world 1000 years before Geralt Of Rivia’s entry to is already ordered. Likewise, an animated film, Nightmare Of The Wolf is already in the making. The movie follows Geralt’s friend and mentor Vesemir, and traces his journey. It is due to debut next month. These two can be enough to begin The Witcher extended Universe.

While the extended universe shapes up, little birdies have already heard that the streaming giant has begun work on The Witcher 3. It is being said that they have started the writing process, and a majority of the team from season 2 is retained. There is a lot of content associated with the Henry Cavill starrer on its way and we aren’t complaining. What are your thoughts? Write to us in the comments section below.

