Over the years, Fast & Furious has become a part of our lives. The franchise has stayed with us for 9 films in the main series and there is no way we won’t shed tears when it bid adieu with the 10th and 11th instalments. There was a ray of hope that Dwayne Johnson is all set to join the concluding two parts of the film and make it even bigger, but to our dismay, the actor broke hearts yesterday when he confirmed he isn’t a part of the movies.

For us, in India, Fast & Furious 9 is yet to hit the big screen. For many countries across the magic has been already spelled. The little birdies from those countries tell us that the post-credits scene of the ninth installment indicated that Jason Statham is coming back to the franchise to conclude it. Which also hinted that Dwayne Johnson is also a part of the movies. But if the latest reports are now to be believed, he was even interested in coming to the main franchise but Vin Diesel made it impossible. Read on to know everything you should.

You have to be living in a cave if you don’t know Vin Diesel recently made a comment about his tough love towards Dwayne Johnson that did not go well with the star. It is now being said as per We Got This Covered, that this was the exact reason why Dwayne chose not to be a part of the Fast & Furious 10-12 and instead concentrate on the Hobbs & Shaw sequels that are in the pipeline. Of course, there is no confirmation on this, but there got to be some reason for The Rock to part ways from such a mammoth of a project that has caught the frenzy of the world.

If you don’t know, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel while talking about his tough love for Dwayne Johnson, went on to have a sarcastic reaction. He went on to say, “I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Now in an interview with the same portal, Dwayne Johnson has reacted to it. He said, “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.” He was accompanied by his Jungle Cruise star Emily Blunt.“ Just thank God he was there,” she says of Diesel. “Thank God. He carried you through that.” “Felliniesque,” Johnson says.

