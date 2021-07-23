Advertisement

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were welcomed to the power couples club recently. The longtime friends made their relationship official after rumors of the two dating each other sparked over many years. The couple is now spending time together and has been spotted on several outings.

The couple was recently spotted at a romantic getaway. A source has revealed to HollywoodLife that the singer and the rapper have taken their love to Miami. They are staying at 1 Hotel in the coastal state and have kept a “low profile” but were seen sharing a kiss while greeting each other.

The source told HL, “They arrived separately through a private entrance,” adding that A$AP Rocky had been waiting for Rihanna. The source continued, “She then entered the lobby area and immediately fell into his arms for a hug and kiss. You could tell [she] was smiling even though she kept a very low profile with her hat and purple mask on. They got into an elevator together.”

“They looked very happy and in love and seemed to want to keep a low profile and not be seen together,” the source added. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first went public with their relationship last fall just a few days after they were spotted out during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The relationship between Riri and Rocky flourished during the early stages of the Covid pandemic. The rapper revealed in his interview with GQ that two took a road trip across America last summer. A$AP Rocky said, “I met myself” while talking about the cross-country trip. Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other. I never experienced nothing like it,” he added.

When asked about what it was like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky called Rihanna “the one”. He said, “So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He later added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

