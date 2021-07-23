Advertisement

Technically it’s been over two years since the events of Avengers: Endgame, and to be honest, the dust has hardly settled. While the Avengers managed to win a big war in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, phase 4 of the studio began on an illustrious note. But wait, we already have a Thanos-Level threat introduced to the timeline. Thank you, Loki, for bringing in Kang The Conqueror.

If you haven’t seen Loki, the show has introduced one of the most powerful villains of the universe in Kang The Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. The fact that he isn’t referred to as He Who Remains any long is proof that he has a bigger part to play. And if the latest reports are anything to go by he is here to start a Multiversal war that will lead to Avengers 5. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about this biggest update.

Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Avengers will indeed assemble again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but not in Phase 4. This means we have to wait till Phase 5. Now, whoever has seen Loki knows why so long. While Kang The Conqueror has finally been given the status of a supervillain and he is a part of Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quamtumania, the studio is taking his future seriously.

So while we have already heard the studio has plans to make him the new Thanos of the universe, We Got This Covered now says how they will magnify his evil moves. As per the intel Kang The Conqueror will start a Multiversal war. He will be forging alliances with many other villains in the phase 4, which will lead to a war that will see its conclusion in Avengers 5.

In Loki, the series, TVA has warned of a second Multiversal war if the Sacred Timeline is fractured and this is the same. How excited are you are for this? Let us know in the comments section below.

