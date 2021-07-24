Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez’s brewing romance with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck is the talk of the town these days. Bennifer just made their relationship Instagram official with actress Leah Remini’s birthday post and fans are super happy about it. Back in 2019 when ‘Hustlers’ was released, JLo opened up on her casting couch experience and revealed a director wanted to see her b**bs. Scroll down to know the scoop below.

The film also starred Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Cardi B and did well at the box office.

During the Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable in 2019, Jennifer Lopez shared her casting couch experience with the actresses on the table and said, “He wanted to see my b**bs. And I was like, ‘We’re not on set’”.

Jennifer Lopez continued and said, “And I said no, I stood up for myself. But it was so funny because I remember being so panicked in the moment. And by the way, there was a costume designer in the room with me.”

JLo further added, “So there was another woman in the room and he says this and I said no. Luckily a little bit of the Bronx came out, and I was like, “I don’t have to show you my — No. On the set, you see them.”

The Hustlers actress revealed that later he apologised for his actions and said, “Because I put up a little boundary right there and said no, he laid off and then later on apologised.”

Hollywood Reporter’s 2019 Actresses Roundtable had Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Awkwafina, Renée Zellweger along with Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Ben Affleck’s romance is going strong and if the recent reports are to be believed the couple is house hunting together and were spotted doing the same.

What are your thoughts on JLo’s casting couch incident? Tell us in the comments below.

