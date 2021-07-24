Advertisement

They say Hollywood is a crazy place and crazier are the dynamics. Over the years, the relationships from the tinsel town are the most discussed topics, even more than the most successful films probably. High profile couples coming together and then living their lives happily, some even splitting, is the fodder the Internet strives on. One such former couple to have given enough fodder to the world is, of course, Marvel’s shining heroes Scarlett Johansson & Ryan Reynolds.

Yes, if you were unaware by any chance, Black Widow and Deadpool were actually married to each other in real life. The two weren’t the generic couple who showcased PDA or posed for the camera hand in hand on every possible red carpet when they were dating. Rather they kept it low-key and were never seen together during their pink phase. It was when the news of their nuptial plunge made headlines, it was confirmed that they are a thing!

But to fans’ dismay, they were made to stay together forever. Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds parted ways, and that also was the biggest news of its time. Years later, when Scarlett’s Oscar-nominated Marriage Story, also starring Adam Driver released, she decided to open up on what went wrong. Below is all you need to know about this throwback.

Talking to Vanity Fair about drawing inspiration from her real life, Scarlett Johansson opened up in her failed marriage with Ryan Reynolds. She expressed how she was 23 then and did understand the concept. “I mean, the first time I got married I was 23-years-old,” Johansson said. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage.”

“Maybe I kind of romanticised it, I think, in a way. It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before,” Scarlett Johansson added.

It was in 2007 that the rumours of the two dating broke. The following year they tied the knot in a private ceremony on Vancouver Island. But two years later the news of their divorce came out. A statement from the former couple reportedly read, “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

Ryan Reynolds is now married to Blake Lively with three beautiful daughters. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson later married French journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter. The two separated in some time. The Black Widow fame is now married to Colin Jost.

