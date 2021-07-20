Amidst the divorce of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the rapper is releasing his tenth studio album titled Donda. Recently, a report claimed that West compares his martial home with Kim to prison on his new record and raps about how he has “escaped from Calabasas”.

The couple has faced many ups and downs in their relationships until they decided to divorce each other. They both share four kids, North West, Saint West, Psalm West, and Chicago West.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Donda isn’t a diss album about Kim Kardashian. The sources also confirmed to Page Six that Kanye West doesn’t rap anything negative about Kim on the new album and does not compare himself to being a prisoner or rap about her taking everything.

Kanye West held a listening party in Las Vegas for his new songs. An insider close to the former couple informed Page Six that, “Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party. It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.” The couple is co-parenting their four children and even took a family trip to San Francisco over the weekend.

Justin LaBoy, a web personality who was a guest at the exclusive listening tweeted his experience. He said “Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plans on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully”.

In a reunion special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian had nothing but kind words for her ex-husband Kanye West. She told Andy Cohen, “That was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

