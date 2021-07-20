In a span of two days, WWE has given the biggest surprises to its fans. In Money In The Bank, John Cena made his shocking return. On RAW, Keith Lee and none other than Goldberg shocked the arena. Of course, it saw a big pop and cheering from the crowd. But guess what, social media is showing a completely different picture.

On the latest of RAW, Bobby Lashley put up an open challenge for WWE Championship. To everyone’s shock, Keith Lee returned and took up the challenge. For the unversed, Lee was out of action for several months due to health reasons. He wasn’t cleared to fight. Now, as the big man is back, fans are elated.

Unfortunately, for Keith Lee fans, they were on a losing side. In a usual WWE fashion, Bobby Lashley was celebrating the victory and that’s where Goldberg’s music hit the titantron. As expected, it saw a huge ovation from the crowd. But fans on social media aren’t happy as they wanted Brock Lesnar vs Lashley next.

See how fans reacted:

Fans: we want Lashley vs Lesnar! WWE: best we can do is Lashley vs Goldberg #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FDCV04sNhx — Randy (@Raaaaaaaandyyy) July 20, 2021

We not had enough of Goldberg? Remember when he said to Lesnar “you’re last” #RAW pic.twitter.com/bEqKgwh8Ho — Kyle (@K1733667) July 20, 2021

But Brock Lesnar v Bobby Lashley was the one man not fucking Goldberg 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lkf1t6JuTh — 𝒜.𝒲 (@AWV23) July 20, 2021

As Summerslam is taking place in August, expect Goldberg and Bobby Lashley’s straight fight for WWE Championship, unless something strange happens.

