WWE has once again left us surprised as Vince McMahon and the co. have dodged a speculated date of their surprise return. Yes, we are talking about John Cena. The star wrestler has made his return after a year and a half to leave everyone shocked.

Advertisement

For the unversed, John was last seen at Wrestlemania 36, where he was defeated by The Fiend. After giving a critically acclaimed match, he was out of action due to tight shooting schedules and F9 promotions. Better late than never, Cena has finally made an exciting return to challenge Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns had a main event match with Edge. Edge lost out an opportunity to win the Universal Championship as Seth Rollins distracted him. Thanks to the distraction, Reigns retained the title. But wait, it’s now Seth who has his eyes on the gold. After the match, both Reigns and Seth indulged in a fight. Towards the end, the tribal chief cleared the ring. And that was the moment!

John Cena cut Roman Reigns off in the ring as his much-awaited music hit titantron, sending shivers down the jam-packed venue and of course, the tribal chief. It’s learned that Cena will be part of a storyline that will lead to his fight with Reigns at Summerslam 2021 in Las Vegas. He will also be part of this week’s SmackDown.

See how fans are reacting to John Cena’s shocking return:

I don’t even watch Wrestling anymore, but I still pop for moments like this. Brings out my inner child. How can you not love John Cena? #MITB pic.twitter.com/g8Jzdt9hti — Emaad (@Emaad13) July 19, 2021

Everyone going to sleep knowing John Cena is back. #MITB pic.twitter.com/7TIrqkQBq2 — Footballfan23578 (@Footbal82765042) July 19, 2021

Me at 6 watching John Cena return vs me at 19 watching John Cena return pic.twitter.com/zLNU0LsjUg — Nathaniel (@Tru_Alpha) July 19, 2021

Hearing that John Cena music start playing 🎺🎺🎺 pic.twitter.com/u0LCNuF4ii — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) July 19, 2021

What are your thoughts on Cena’s return?

Must Read: WWE Offers Help To Jon Moxley! Is It A Beginning Of A Patch Up?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube