Hailey Bieber took on Instagram, again, to clarify another misunderstanding between the fans and the couple, and this time the rumours were about Hailey and Justin Bieber expecting their first child.

The happy couple has been in the limelight quite often. Recently a video of Justin yelling at Hailey went viral on social media. However, it was later clarified that everything is fine between the two, and Hailey even outrightly denied the narrative that was build up.

Recently, Justin Bieber posted a black and white photo of him and Hailey Bieber on Instagram with the caption that read, ‘Mom and Dad’. Rumours started to spread like wildfire across the internet as fans wondered whether the couple is expecting a baby.

A fan in the comment section asked, “Baby on the way?” while another fan commented, “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!”. However, despite what the fans think, Hailey and Justin aren’t expecting a baby.

Hailey Bieber cleared the big misunderstanding by commenting “I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted (laughing emoji),” under her husband’s post. A fan jokingly said, “Too late” in the reply section of the comment.

Even though the couple isn’t expecting, they have talked about having babies. Justin told Ellen DeGeneres way back in March 2020 and December 2020 that he will follow his wife’s lead. He said, “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” during the talk show. He added, “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

In 2018, Hailey Bieber shared with Harper’s Bazaar her plans to commemorate motherhood in her unique way when they do have kids. She said, “I want more (tattoos) but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before … I get there.”

