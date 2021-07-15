A video of Justin Bieber yelling at Hailey Bieber is going crazy viral on social media and fans are alleging the singer of various accusations. Amid the social media chaos, Victoria’s Secret model has finally broken her silence on the viral video and put out a story on her Instagram account. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

Advertisement

Hailey took to her Instagram and shared some pictures from her weekend getaway which had one picture where she shared a passionate kiss with her husband and singer Justin.

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber took her Instagram story and clarified the air around the rumours on Justin Bieber’s yelling video and wrote, “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love.”

Hailey Bieber continued and wrote, “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullsh*t peeps.”

The VS model literally just gave it in the face of all the online trolls.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had enjoyed a fun night in Las Vegas where the couple was accompanied by their friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and others. The two partied at a nightclub during the UFC weekend and it seems they had a great time given the videos and pictures that were shared by their friends from the fun evening.

And a video on Tiktok had gone viral wherein Justin was seen ‘yelling’ at his wife Hailey. While some came out in defence of the singer but many slammed him for his rude behaviour towards his wife. Soon after the video went viral, take a look at it here:

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on Hailey Bieber’s clarification surrounding the viral video of Justin Bieber yelling at her? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: WWE: John Cena Is Reportedly Making A Comeback On This SmackDown Episode, So Put Your Arm Bands Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube