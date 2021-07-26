Advertisement

Emilia Clarke only rises higher with each passing year and it is a treat watching her grow from strength to strength. The actor who has already headlined massive franchises like Game Of Thrones and Star Wars, gave her fans a sweet shock when she confirmed she is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Happy realization, if you are reading this update for the first time. The actor is making her MCU debut with the Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion is based on the comic book by the same name and will be a fantasy drama set on a high scale which will have Clarke taking up a pivotal part. The actor is now opening on the show and the Marvel studios secrecy. She says she feels there are undercover agents around her so she does not spoil anything about the show. Read on to know everything about the same and what Emilia has to say.

Emilia Clarke has gone on record talking about Secret Invasion but hasn’t really revealed anything about the plot. She was in the Jimmy Fallon show here the host asked her about the Disney Plus show. She said, “I’m pretty sure we can say it’s called Secret Invasion. But I’m already scared. The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

Jimmy Fallon bringing his A-humour ahead decided to quiz her make. He said Emilia Clarke must be pro at keeping secrets since Game Of Thrones has trained her enough. To which Emilia said, “That’s what I thought, but they schooled me. I don’t know what to do.”

Meanwhile, talking to Comicbook in the past about Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke had said, “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Secret Invasion also stars MCU veterans Nick Fury aka Samuel L. Jackson, Talos aka Ben Mendelsohn. Meanwhile, the new addition alongside Emilia Clarke is Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

