

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her 52nd birthday with beau Ben Affleck and their pictures are going crazy viral on the internet. Now, the couple has recreated a ‘Jenny From The Block’ moment on a $130 million mega yacht where Ben has kept his hand on JLo’s b*tt and netizens are going gaga over it. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

The 48-year-old actor reconciled with ex-girlfriend Lopez after she broke up with Alex Rodriguez and ever since then, the couple has been going strong and has recently made their romance Instagram official.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck celebrated girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday with a getaway to Saint Tropez in France. The couple was chilling on a $130 million mega yacht and recreated their famous moment from the singer’s ‘Jenny From The Block’ video which was released in 2002.

Back in 2002 in the song, Ben Affleck was applying sunscreen on Jennifer Lopez’s b*tt and cut to 2021, the couple was spotted recreating the exact same moment on JLo’s birthday.

Take a look at the picture here:

We are really happy that Bennifer is back!

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official and shared a series of pictures. The beauty can be seen wearing a Dolce & Gabbana bikini and it’s too hot to handle.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It was actress Leah Remini’s birthday recently, when the couple made it official on Instagram, as the Second Act actress shared their lovey-dovey pictures in her birthday post.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck receding the famous Jenny From The Block moment? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Friends Fame Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Did This One Thing Together & We Wish We Could Be A Part Of It Too

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube