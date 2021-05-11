Jennifer Lopez broke the internet last month after she announced her split with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. While fans were only guessing the reason behind their breakup, the singer seems to have moved on and how! She has been creating quite a stir on the internet with her recent reunion with Ben Affleck, and the singer’s ex-fiancé definitely does not seem to like it.

Despite their breakup, Alex was reportedly still not giving up, but now things may have changed a little for them. Keep scrolling further to know what is Rodriguez’s reaction to this.

According to E! News, a source close to Alex Rodriguez has revealed that the ex-MLB player was highly shocked with this recent reunion. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently jetted off for a week-long vacation to Montana, where they attended a Vax Live concert.

As per the reports, Alex Rodriguez believed that the couple would reconnect again and try to get in touch with her for the same. Apparently, Rodriguez reached out to JLo and has reportedly told her “he’s upset.”

Jennifer and Alex called it quits after being together for four years. Talking about Ben and JLo, the couple first started dating in 2002 and also enjoyed courtship for a year until eventually calling off the engagement and wedding in 2003. Their romance first began when they starred together in the film Gigli.

Some portals have gone on to report that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have never not been friends. They were always connected to each other, and ever since the singer’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, the two have been spending a lot of quality time together.

Well, now only time will tell where this newly rekindled romance will head? But, now you tell us that do you like JLo and Ben as a couple more than JLo and Alex?

