Not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses, but also the DCEU heads are making sure to make their universe bigger and better. There is no second thought that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3, and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are two of the most anticipated films under the Warner Bros umbrella. What if there ever is a crossover between the two?

Well, Patty Jenkins has already confirmed that part 3 of her highly acclaimed franchise Wonder Woman is on its way. This is no less than a victory for the director who has strived hard to make it a reality. On the other side of the DC universe, Matt Reeves is directing his highly awaited The Batman with Robert Pattinson. Now seems like the bosses at the studio are all set to unite the two. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per the latest reports in We Got This Covered, the bosses at the WB have some pretty ambitious plans for the DC family. The grapevine says that the studio is bringing together Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Robert Pattinson’s Batman together in a film. Now how and where the two will meet to give content for a full feature-length film is unknown. There are no details about the plot, but the gossip comes out of the same mouth that said Justice League is going to HBO Max, before the official announcement.

What is also to be considered at this point is that Patty Jenkins has already confirmed the movie and said Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot will be set in the real world aka the present times. As for Matt Reeves, the director is firm that Robert Pattinson’s The Batman us set in its own timeline in the DC universe away from the others. In this case, how will the DCEU heads make them join forces is a huge question.

