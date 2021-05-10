Travis Scott has had quite a happening dating life before he started dating beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner. The rapper dated Rihanna for a while and things didn’t pan out the way he wanted but reportedly Scott was really serious about the Barbadian singer.

It was 2015 when their dating rumours started doing the rounds and the Umbrella singer also attended Travis’ concerts.

A source close to E!News confirmed Rihanna and Travis Scott’s dating rumours and said, “Travis and Rihanna are dating, officially. It’s already very serious. He’s very into her.”

The source continued and said, “Travis is completely her type and they share the same interest.”

In fact, the source revealed that Rihanna’s friends thought that “he is gonna be the keeper”. Well, that wasn’t the case because the couple reportedly split soon after dating.

A source close to Urban Islandz spoke about Travis Scott and Rihanna’s relationship and revealed in 2015 “He wanted her every second of the day and even wanted her to travel with him for his show. While all the need for her attention is flattering it eventually became too much for her to handle.”

Later, a source close to Hollywood Life revealed that Travis “never liked [Rihanna’s] partying ways and how wild she was.”

Explaining further the source added, “Being with Rih was like sitting in the front seat of the car and holding onto the handles for dear life.”

Post his split with Rihanna, Travis Scott started dating Kylie Jenner and the two welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster together in 2018.

Rihanna on the other hand was dating billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel and the two broke up like a while ago. Reportedly, the singer is now romancing A$AP Rocky but there’s no official confirmation to it.

