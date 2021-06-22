Game Of Thrones in its eight-season run managed to scale heights of success and became of the most loved shows across the globe. But that does not mean the audience could ignore the loopholes and inconsistency in the final season. The show ended on a sour note as many fans did not expect this and it somewhere left them underwhelmed. Talking about it is Emilia Clarke now.

Emilia played the iconic Daenerys Targaryen who was one of the veterans of the show since episode one of season 1. While she is loved for playing the part with grace and vulnerability, people did not like how her character arc ended, they did not like how she died. The actor who now gears up for her Marvel debut is talking about the same. Read on to know everything you should about this update & also what Clarke exactly has to say.

Emilia Clarke has now decided to talk about the reactions that the final season of Game Of Thrones got from the people. The actor says she understands why people are pissed. She says one cannot do justice to a character they poured their blood and sweat into. She says no matter what you have to turn up.

“I get why people were pissed. I totally get it. But, me being the actor, you can’t do justice to the character that you poured your blood, sweat, and tears into for a decade without getting on the same page. So like, I’m not just going to be there being like, ‘Fine, I’ll do the scene, whatever. I’m so pissed.’ You have to turn up,” Emilia Clarke said as per Comicbook.

Meanwhile, the actor has been talking about her hits how a lot since the past few days. It was recently when she addressed the coffee mug controversy from season 8 of Game Of Thrones. She said the cup belonged to creator Dan Weiss. “It’s not Starbucks, spoiler,” Clarke said. “I’m going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss,” Emilia Clarke said.

