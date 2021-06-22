Billie Eilish has turned into the controversy’s favourite child, unfortunately! The No Time To Die singer is sometimes grabbing eyeballs over her tank top avatar and other times for bizarre reasons. But this time is something rather serious. An old video of the 19-year-old using a derogatory term against the Asians is going viral. And she has reacted to it all! Read on for details.

Advertisement

Last week, a compilation of several videos of the singer was posted on TikTok where she was seen mouthing an anti-Asian slur used in Tyler the Creator’s song Fish. She was also seen imitating several accents. That obviously didn’t go well with a section of users who began backlashing Eilish for the same.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish has finally reacted to the video on her Instagram story last night. She wrote, “I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something that I WANT to address because I’m being labeled something that I am not.”

Billie Eilish continued, “There’s a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community.” Eilish further added, “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.”

She even opened about the video where she was mocking an accent. She said, “The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends and family. It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the SLIGHTEST,” Eilish wrote. “Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life. Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled no in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.”

Check out the whole story shared by Billie Eilish below:

Must Read: Friends’ Gunther James Michael Tyler’s Heartbreaking Statment On Facing Cancer: “It’s Gonna Probably Get Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube