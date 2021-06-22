Khloe Kardashian has had a tough time in her love life. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian beauty was pregnant with her first child when boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her. He was found involved with multiple women and one of them was Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. But it seems once a cheater is always a cheater. It’s at least what the scenario here has reportedly turned out to be! Read on for deets.

It took a really long time for Khloe to forgive Tristan. But for the sake of their child True, the reality star decided to give it another go. There had been rumours of engagement multiple times now and it seemed the couple was going strong. But now, we hear that they’ve called it quits.

Recently, cheating rumours were surfacing the internet all over again. There has been a video of Tristan Thompson going viral where he could be seen entering a bedroom with three women. Many kept wondering if it was true in the first place. But with Khloe Kardashian splitting, there seem less doubt about the same now.

A source close to E! News reveals about the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split as, “They had been working through the cheating rumours for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

The report also revealed that Khloe “really tried” to make their relationship work but “felt too betrayed.” She’s now “done and says she will not go back.”

As far as True is concerned, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will continue co-parenting their little munchkin without being romantically involved!

That’s some sad news to start the day with, isn’t it?

