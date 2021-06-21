Enjoy a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer in Luca, releasing this 18th June exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan amongst others, this fun family entertainer celebrates the beautiful bond of friendship and life. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, Luca is a spectacular watch for all the reasons mentioned below and many others.

Experience Italy From Your Home

Experience the picturesque Italian Riviera with Luca, which is set in a beautiful seaside town in the late 1950s-early 1960s. It captures the magic and adventure of summertime and also showcases the authenticity of the region through food like pasta and gelato, bright colours, and the stunning landscape of the sea. Director Enrico Casarosa grew up in Italy, and Luca was born largely of his own childhood memories. He wanted to introduce the production team to the aspects he most treasures, while allowing them to discover special characteristics themselves, so artists trekked to the Italian coastline as part of the two research trips.

Adventure to Remember!

Luca is a story about one boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they are both sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Over 1,200 Children Auditioned

Luca has a charming cast of characters that includes humans, sea monsters, and sea monsters who look human when they’re out of the water. These characters have been voiced by talented actors including the 14-year-old award-winning star Jacob Tremblay, who has lent his voice for the title character Luca Paguro. In fact, over 1,200 children auditioned before the makers found the perfect match.

Unique Theme

Luca is a magical coming-of-age story with a unique theme that explores wanting to experience cultures beyond our own. Luca is secretly a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface but he harbours a secret fascination with all things human. An ode to friendships that change us and families who want to protect us, the movie showcases how the young character celebrates another culture while learning to honor where he comes from.

Recorded Remotely!

Helping to bring all of the characters to life is a roster of voice talent whose adventurous spirit shines through the unique and colourful characters. The voice artists including Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Viscon, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela Paguro, and many others, recorded their voices for their respective characters from their homes. In fact, some of the actors even sat in their closets while recording to ensure good audio quality.

