Actress Maya Rudolph, who features in the voice cast of the upcoming animated film “Luca”, says an experience from motherhood in real life helped her bring alive her role.

Rudolph voices Daniela, mother of the titular Luca in the film. She says she used a maxim she follows with her own children to understand and bring alive the nuances of her role.

“I’ve definitely seen my mama bear come out when necessary with my children, so that was a pretty easy element of Daniela to relate to. When your children are pushing boundaries, you want to show them that you love them but you’re serious. That can be an incredibly difficult balance, but one that every parent understands. Daniela has a very sweet, recurring mantra with Luca, saying, ‘You know I love you, right?’ I think that’s really important for her character because she is not embarrassed to show how strong she is, and she’s not embarrassed to show how much she loves her son,” says Rudolph.

Director Enrico Casarosa says childhood memories inspired him to make the new animated film “Luca”, which is ready to release digitally on June 18.

“This movie is about the friendships that change us. It’s a love letter to the summers of our youth — those formative years when you’re finding yourself. I had the luck to grow up in Genoa, a port city on the Italian Riviera. It’s a very specific coast because it’s really steep. The mountains rise up from the ocean. The towns are stuck in time — they’re so picturesque. I always imagined them like little monsters coming out of the water,” says Casarosa.

“Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, endless scooter rides and heartwarming friendships. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret that can sabotage their friendship.

The film features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan among others.

‘Luca’ releases on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on Friday

