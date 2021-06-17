It was only recently that Akshay Kumar officially announced that his upcoming movie Bell Bottom would have a theatrical release. Although fans are super happy with this, there is one question that is bothering everyone. People are wondering that why is Khiladi Kumar’s movie releasing on a Tuesday instead of a Friday? Well, the code is cracked, and we are sure you would be excited to know about it.

Advertisement

The fact that there is no festival or holiday on a Tuesday and still Akshay is releasing his movie on July 27 is quite confusing. But relax, sit back and keep scrolling further to know about it all.

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, an industry insider revealed, “The reason is simple. 2+7 = 9. And as we all know, 9 is Akshay Kumar’s lucky number. Hence, the decision was taken to release Bellbottom on July 27, despite it being a Tuesday.”

The insider was asked if there will only be paid previews of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom on July 27 or it will be a full-day release? “The decision hasn’t been taken yet. But probably, they are looking for a full-day release,” replied the insider.

A trade expert says, “Mid-week releases usually happen on a Wednesday or Thursday. Tuesday release is rare. The last time it happened was 9 years ago, when Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar released on Tuesday, November 13. But that’s because it was the day of Diwali. Then last year, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari came out in cinemas on a Sunday, but that’s because it was post-Diwali, and it was the first big film to release after a gap. But in the case of Bellbottom, there’s neither Diwali nor Eid on July 27. I guess the makers are quite confident about the product.”

Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari, and besides Akshay Kumar, it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain. Well, we hope that these calculations work for Kumar and this film rocks at the Box Office.

Must Read: Gadar Director Anil Sharma: “Hum Cinema Mein Isliye Nahi Aate The Ki Hume Koi Coca-Cola Bechna Hai Ya XYZ Tel Bechna Hai” – Exclusive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube