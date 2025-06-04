Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, has clocked the 175 crore mark in India. It is also achieving mini milestones at the worldwide box office. After surpassing Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, the crime thriller is now set to surpass a super-hit of Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below for the latest update on day 34.

Raid 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

There’s limited time now since Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is arriving on June 6, 2025. It is sure to steal the maximum screens, which means there will be survival of only the fittest. There’s also Bhool Chuk Maaf, which is giving a stiff competition. On day 34, Raid 2 made an estimated earnings of 45 lakhs. It witnessed a 25% drop compared to 60 lakhs earned on the previous day.

The overall box office collections in India surge to 175.03 crore net, which is about 206.53 crores in gross earnings. Raid 2 has managed to cross the 175 crore feat but the 200 crore club will not be possible.

Raid 2 is not a hit

Raj Kumar Gupta‘s directorial is made on a budget of 120 crores. It needed to earn double its investment to gain the hit verdict. Raid 2 still needs around 65 crores to emerge as a box office hit. However, it is definitely a success as it has recovered its budget and minted 45.8% profits.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, the cumulative total stands at 237.53 crores. With only 3.46 crores more in the kitty, Ajay Devgn starrer will crush the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which minted 241 crore gross in its lifetime.

Check out the Raid 2 box office summary below:

Budget: 120 crores

India net collection: 175.03 crores

India gross collection: 206.53 crores

ROI: 45.8%

Overseas collection: 31 crores

Worldwide collection: 237.53 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

