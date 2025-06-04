Bhool Chuk Maaf arrived in theatres as a surprise package on May 23, 2025. It has dominated the screens since its big release and has already become Rajkummar Rao’s third highest-grossing film of all time. However, the ‘hit’ verdict may be slipping out of hand now due to the mid-week blues and the incoming Housefull 5 storm. Scroll below for day 12 box office updates!

How much has Bhool Chuk Maaf earned in India?

Bhool Chuk Maaf witnessed a direct box office clash with Kapkapiii and Kesari Veer, which was also released on the same date. However, it took a victorious leap by a huge margin. It also left behind Raid 2 to become the leading choice of audience. The pace has slowed down in the second week. On day 12, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 2.23 crores in India.

Despite the mid-week blues, it is maintaining a steady hold. The makers are selling tickets at discounted prices today, which could be a good strategy to battle the mid-week blues. The overall earnings of Bhool Chuk Maaf in 12 days come to 65.05 crore net, which is around 76.75 crore gross.

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs Housefull 5 at the Box Office

On June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 is releasing in theatres, which could steal Bhool Chuk Maaf’s thunder. There’s still hope since the advance booking has not been upto the mark. If the response post release is also lukewarm, there’s still chances for Rajkummar Rao starrer to continue its steady run. Otherwise, the ‘hit’ verdict will slip out of hands as it still needs 35.28 crores more in the kitty.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Summary

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 65.05 crores

India gross collection: 76.75 crores

ROI: 29.44%

Overseas collection: 2.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 79.25 crores

Verdict: Plus

