It was the year 2001; no one knew that June 15 could change the course of Box Office and set new milestones for all the films to come in the future. Released the iconic Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie changed the way collections were perceived and became a benchmark by becoming an ‘All-Time Blockbuster”. The Anil Sharma directorial turns 20 this year and still manages to increase its fanbase.

To celebrate the success and milestone of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Anil joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation. When asked if he knew he was making something this massive, the filmmaker said he makes all his films with the intention of making them bigger. He says he always said Gadar will be India’s Titanic. Read on to know everything he has to say.

When asked, Anil Sharma exclusively said, “Sabse pehle mein ye kehna chahunga Gadar meri nhi hai film, Gadar ab aapki hai. Gadar ab audience ki hai, pure Bharat ki hai. Yo mein is film ki safalta par, 20 saal pure hone par aapko aur pure desh ko, aur pure vishwa ko badhaai deta hoon. Ab rahi baat kuch socha tha bada, deko vo jo zamana tha, jis zamane mein me enter hua tha, woh alag tarah ka zamana tha. Us zamane mein films 100 weeks 200 weeks chalti thi. Admi ke pass ek khwaish hoti thi ki mein bohot badi ya bohot hit filmien banau, weekend ka zamana nhi tha, weekend ki tarah se nhi sochta tha.”

Anil Sharma added, “Koi ye nhi socha tha ki 3 din me film kaise bhi banake nikal jau air mein apna khana puri karlu. Woh passion ka zamana tha, log sochte the ki mera naam rahe. Meri pehli film Shradhanjali mein 21 saal ka tha tab aayi thi and 35 jagah usne silver jubilee kari thi. Mujhse logono kaha ki bhai iski party rakho, mene kaha mein sharminda hoon kyuki picture ne golden jubilee nhi ki hai. To mene kaha mein tabhi party rakhunga jab koi film 75 hafte chalegi. Jab Hukumat utne hafte chali to mene party rakhi. Admi ki pyaas bohot jyada thi us waqt. To humlog bohot passion se film mein aate the, aur hum weekend ya fir marketing ke liye cinema mein nhi the, cinema humara jivan tha. Hum cinema mein isliye nhi aate the ki hume koi Coca-Cola bechna hai ya XYZ tel bechna hai ya kisika humein model banna hai. Vo bhi kaam bura nahi hai, vo acha kaam hai. Par hum sirf passion or cinema ke liye aate the. To humein badi film banane ka shauk tha, Khwaish thi, aur wahi hum banana chahatein the.”

He than focused on Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and emphasised on the fact that he wanted an iconic film to his credit, and God gave him that. Anil says, “Jab mein ye film bana raha tha Gadar tab meri khwaish yahi thi ki mein koi bohot badi bohot iconic film banau. Me humesha kehta tha ki Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India, Guide, Sholay jaisi ek film Ishwar mujhe dede. Aur jab Gadar shuru hui, script bani to mujhe ek chiz to samaj aagayi thi, un dino mene bohot sare interviews me kahi bhi thi.”

Talking about the Titanic part, Anil Sharma added, “Mein humesha kehta tha Gadar Bharat ki Titanic hogi. Bas vo Ishwar ne meri sunli. Mein to har film ke baremein bolta hoon ki meri film Bharat ki Titanic hogi, lekin har film nhi hoti. Mera aaj bhi armaan aisa hi hai, me aaj bhi weekend ki film nhi sochta hoon. Aaj bhi sochta hoon kuch bohot bada dhamaka karna hai, bohot bada karna hai.”

Catch the conversation right here:

