HBO’s Game Of Thrones in a decade became one of most widespread phenomenon across the globe. One of the characters that did stand out and garnered a fanbase at par with the show is Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. But did you know, she wasn’t the only one who auditioned for the role? Over years we have heard numerous names popping up out of the blue who tried their luck for the Dragon Mother. And one of them was also Elizabeth Olsen.

Yes, you read that right. Before Elizabeth became Marvel’s iconic Wanda Maximoff, she was in the race to become The Khaleesi in Game Of Thrones. While the reports have claimed this for a long time, Olsen has now decided to talk about it. The actor is again speaking about not getting the part, and she is more candid this time around. Read on to know everything you should and also what the WandaVision star has to say.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that she did audition for Game Of Thrones. The actor said how she was standing in front of the camera in a small room reading the speech Khaleesi gives to the Dothrarki after coming out of the fire. She calls it awful. “Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones,” the WandaVision star tells. “I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script. I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen has spoken about the same in the past too. Back in 2019 as per Comicbook, the actor said, “It was for Khaleesi — she was just burned alive and then I start making this huge speech,” Olsen said at the time. “I was in the smallest room with the casting director, they didn’t even have a reader, and that was the furthest I ever got. It was that bad. It was horrible. I was like, ‘This is uncomfortable for me, I’m sure it’s awkward for her, no one’s going to enjoy this experience.'”

“I should have [stopped it],” Elizabeth Olsen added. “I think I would now. I’d be, ‘I don’t think I’m going to do this any justice… hopefully call me back at a different time for something else.”

