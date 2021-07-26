Advertisement

One of the cons that come with being super popular at a young age is that either the fans become too critical about the actor’s work or too judgemental about their actions in professional as well as personal life. Similarly, Millie Bobby Brown’s friendship with rapper Drake wasn’t taken in the right context by her fans initially. Scroll below to read the scoop.

They first met in Australia at the Brisbane Supanova Convention in 2017 and immediately became good friends.

Drake happened to be a massive fan of Stranger Things that starred Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. Brown rose to enormous fame with her stint in the show and when the rapper revealed his liking towards the show, the two instantly hit it off and have been BFFs ever since.

Now for those of you who don’t know, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t just a good actress but also an amazing singer. And hence the instant connection with rapper Drake.

It was 2018 when Brown opened up on meeting the rapper during the Emmys interview and said, “I love him. I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic”. The actress also revealed that Drake helps her with her boy troubles and said, “We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great.”

This stirred controversy among the Brown fans and hence the relationship rumours started surfacing online.

Later, clarifying the same in her Instagram story, Millie Bobby Brown wrote, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird . . . for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships . . . jeez.”

