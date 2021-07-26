Advertisement

Barring India, almost the world has already witnessed the magic Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. The actor with her Marvel outing that she actually deserved has impressed the audience in most parts of the globe. The Indian release of the film is happening very soon. But while all of the excitement stays, this is probably the last time Johansson will be seen reprising Natasha Romanoff for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yes, the reports are strong that the actor is bidding a final goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made her way to the studio over a decade ago with Iron Man 2, in which she played the S.H.I.E.L.D agent sent to keep an eye on Tony Stark. Fans over the decade kept asking for a film that is a stand-alone flick for Black Widow, where she shines. And when she did as announced in 2019 they were left excited.

Now that Black Widow has been released, the sadness has stricken us that Scarlett Johansson will no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least for the near future. But that doesn’t mean it is an end to her film career. Here are the possible 3 films we will get to see her in after the Marvel flick. Read on.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS:

A 1986 movie by the same name is being adapted again. Originally based on a Broadway musical comedy from 1982, the Little Shop Of Horrors tells the story of a florist shop worker who nurtures a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Scarlett Johansson was in the talks to play Audrey in the film. While it was confirmed, the pandemic put the plans on hold.

BRIDE:

This is an exciting one and we are so pumped to see Scarlett Johansson taking over the world as a bride. The film follows a woman trained to be an ideal bride, but when she elopes from the creator she has to face the world outside the constraints that she has spent her life in. Also, wait, the world outside sees her as a monster. Tell us you aren’t excited now! The movie was announced in October 2020, and we waiting for further updates.

SING 2:

Sing 2 is a sequel to the animated comedy-drama sing that was released 5 years ago. The film will have Scarlett Johansson reprise Ash in the movie. The film also stars Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon who cornicles on a musical journey. Sing 2 is set to hit big screens on December 22, 2021.

