Camila Cabello recently performed her new single ‘Don’t Go Yet’ at The Tonight Show. For the set, the Grammy-winning singer and her background dancers dressed up in the 80’s clothes with colorful props, Miami Vice-inspired outfits, and beauty looks from the same era.

Her song ‘Don’t Go Yet’ has topped the Billboard charts. It has been chosen as the favorite song of the week by the fan. After performing at The Tonight Show, Cabello faced backlash after one of her background dancers was accused of blackface.

People took on social media to criticize the heavy makeup that was worn on the stage, specifically that of the dancer Dylan Pearce. A Twiter user wrote, “Camila what was going on with Dylan’s makeup?…having a dancer do blackface on stage in 2021 is absurd and you know better than that! say something immediately.”

However, Camila Cabello addressed the accusations instantly and said, “Hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan,” she wrote on Saturday, July 24. “we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin.”

“There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc.,” the singer explained. She added, “the point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80’s character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan.”

Cabello also re-posted a photo of her backup dancer in the get-up which was also shared on Dylan’s Instagram stories. The caption of the post read, “In case you missed my spray tan last night on @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello”. The dancer hasn’t made any comments on the backlash regarding his onstage makeup.

“On my team we try to create a culture of kindness, joy, & love & you could feel that this week,” Camila Cabello shared on Twitter. She continued, “none of this could be possible without the dream team that makes it happen & the fans that continue to support.”

