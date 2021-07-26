Advertisement

Veteran actress Jayanthi, who has appeared in over 500 films – including Kannada Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi language ones, is no more. The actress, known to the Kannada film industry as ‘Abhinaya Sharade’ (Goddess Sharada in acting), passed away today morning, July 26.

As per reports, the actress was dealing with multiple illnesses and passed away in her sleep. She was 76 when she breathed her last.

Jayanthi’s son – Krishna Kumar, confirmed the news that the veteran actress passed. As per reports, the actress was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on July 7 after complaining of breathing difficulties. After being admitted, Jayanthi was put on a ventilator for observation. Krishna confirmed that she was recovering from illnesses but eventually breathed her last during her sleep. Reportedly, the Kannada actress has been suffering from asthma for 35 years now and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Given her immense talent, Jayanthi had won the Karnataka State Film Awards seven times – 4 for Best Actor (female) and 3 for Best Supporting Actor (Female). She has also been honoured with the President’s Medal for Best Actress as well as the Filmfare Awards twice. The veteran actress began her career as a dancer before entering the filmy world in 1963 with the Kannada film Jenu Goodu. She is well known in the Kannada industry for her work in movies such as Kalaavati, Miss Leelavathi, Thulasi, Banashankari and Anand, among others. Some of her best Tamil starrers include Karnan, Neerkumizhi, Ethir Neechal, Iru Kodugal, Devadhai and more.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in a statement, remembered the actress. A tweet by the CM’s office read, “The Chief Minister expressed his deep regrets over the death of veteran actor Jayanthi. She has starred in more than 500 films in many languages and is known for her acting. Her performance in films like Miss Leelavathi, Edakallu Guddada Mele, Jenu Goodu, Bahadur Gandu were memorable and she played a variety of roles. May Lord give peace to her soul and the strength for her family and her fans to bear this sad news.”

May Jayanthi’s soul rest in peace.

