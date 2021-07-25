Advertisement

Iconic actor Dilip Kumar’s grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal and south actor Arya got married in 2019 in Hyderabad. Now, congratulations are in order for the celebrity couple as the two embraced parenthood after two years of marriage. Scroll down to know more details.

Popular South Indian actor and producer Vishal took to Twitter to share the good news with everyone. He wrote, “So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad.” Take a look at the tweet below:

So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021

Congratulations to Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya!

It is worth notifying that nor Arya or Sayyeshaa Saigal shared the pregnancy announcement. Sayyeshaa‘s pregnancy was kept under wraps for reasons best known to them. The two are yet to break the news on social media.

As the duo start a new chapter of their life, fans are overjoyed at the news of their baby girl’s arrival. Many congratulated the happy couple on social media. One fan wrote, “Congrats” while another wrote, “Wishing all the happiness”. A third fan wrote, “Congratulations Arya Chettai & @sayyeshaa. God bless You & Ur beautiful family… N congratulations to You too Vish now that U are an Uncle to the newborn #babyangel.”

Sayyeshaa Saigal is the daughter of former Bollywood actors Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. She was only 21 when she tied the knot with south actor Arya. The two also appeared in the film Ghajinikanth in 2018. The two got married in a grand set up on March 10, 2019.

South actor Arya is well known for his hit films like Kaappaan, Sarpatta Parambarai, Teddy, and many more. Sayyeshaa first made her acting debut in Bollywood and then went on to make her mark in the South Indian film industry.

