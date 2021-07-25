Tisca Chopra Trolled For Tweeting Picture Of Indonesian Weightlifter Instead Of Mirabai Chanu
India had a proud moment on Saturday when Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Many Bollywood celebs, including Tisca Chopra, took to Twitter to celebrate her historic win.

However, the Bollywood actress made a gaffe by sharing an Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Windy Cantika’s picture instead of Mirabai’s pic, Eagle-eyed netizens on Twitter heavily trolled her for her mistake and accused the actress of ignorance. While many made snarky comments, many corrected her without the trolling.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Following the troll, Tisca Chopra deleted the erroneous tweet and penned an apology on Twitter. She wrote, “Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent.”

Several Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Mirabai after her historic win at the Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai then issued a statement thanking her family, coach and others. She said, “I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey.”

Tisca Chopra is well known for appearing in films like Taare Zameen Par, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Love Breakups Zindagi and Ankur Arora Murder Case. The actress has also appeared in television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani and 24.

