India had a proud moment on Saturday when Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Many Bollywood celebs, including Tisca Chopra, took to Twitter to celebrate her historic win.

However, the Bollywood actress made a gaffe by sharing an Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Windy Cantika’s picture instead of Mirabai’s pic, Eagle-eyed netizens on Twitter heavily trolled her for her mistake and accused the actress of ignorance. While many made snarky comments, many corrected her without the trolling.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Wannabe proud much? Putting wrong image for a national hero is so disrespectful 😶😶 — TheRationalIndian🇮🇳 (@TheRationalInd3) July 24, 2021

I am doubtful whether Tiscaji really knows where Manipur stands in our India map — Khangembam Munimdro (@munimdro) July 24, 2021

Atleast use the real picture and real name

Even if you are wishing to other player — Hardik Batra (@Hardik_Life01) July 24, 2021

She is not Mirabai Chanu. She is the Indonesian lifter who won bronze 🥉 https://t.co/p1jnFJeVAe — Ziaul Islam (জিয়াউল ইছলাম)🇮🇳 (@real_ziaulislam) July 24, 2021

When you don't even identify the person but tweeting is must as it's trending 😂😂 — Pratham (@Pratham9340) July 24, 2021

Following the troll, Tisca Chopra deleted the erroneous tweet and penned an apology on Twitter. She wrote, “Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent.”

Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/S1LDEEilnv — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) July 24, 2021

Several Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Mirabai after her historic win at the Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai then issued a statement thanking her family, coach and others. She said, “I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey.”

Tisca Chopra is well known for appearing in films like Taare Zameen Par, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Love Breakups Zindagi and Ankur Arora Murder Case. The actress has also appeared in television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani and 24.

