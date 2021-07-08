Actress Tisca Chopra on Wednesday shared a post saying Mexican painter Frida Kahlo continues to inspire her in many ways.

Advertisement

Tisca posted a picture in her post dressed in a Frida Kahlo-printed saree on Instagram.

Advertisement

“It was Ms Frida Kahlo’s 114th birthday yesterday.. I count the years and what I wouldn’t have done to meet her,” Tisca Chopra wrote.

Tisca Chopra added: “#FridaKahlo continues to inspire me in so many ways.. her existential search for identity, her toughness and joie de vivre in the face of pain and heartbreak…But beyond it all is her absolute defiance in letting her gender define her identity, her fluidity with her sexualityï¿½ Such is my #Fridamania that I had to have this #Frida sari,” Tisca wrote as the caption.

Tisca Chopra came out with her book “What’s Up With Me?” in March. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film “Good Newwz”.

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Wanting Aditi Rao Hydari In Haseen Dillruba: “We Look Reduntant No Matter What…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube