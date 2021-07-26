Advertisement

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most hyped films in India right now. The film starring Yash as Rocky, is anticipated all across the country thanks to the addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The major highlight is definitely Dutt taking a sword in his hand as a villain Adheera. However, if reports are to be believed, Dutt is the major reason why the film is facing a delay.

This is for the first time, Sanjay Dutt will be arriving with a film that will arrive in as many as five Indian languages. The action thriller will be releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Even though the shoot has been wrapped, the post-production stage is witnessing a delay.

Advertisement

One major factor of the post-production stage that is holding back the makers from announcing the release date is said to be the dubbing of Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera. His dubbing is yet to be done for all the versions. In Hindi, Dutt will lend the voice, the search is on for other regional languages.

As per the reports, the makers have found artists to dub Adheera in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. However, the search is still going on to lock a perfect voice for the Kannada version. It’s learned that the dubbing will be done in Bangalore’s studio.

Meanwhile, it’s been heard that KGF Chapter 2 will have an introduction song for Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera. As Dutt celebrates his birthday on 29th July, we might get a glimpse of the song.

A few days back, Ritesh Sidhwani whose Excel Entertainment is distributing the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2, recently spilled beans on KGF Chapter 2’s release. He said, “KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open,” as per the report in Bollywood Life.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Shares A Major Update On The Film’s Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube