Paris Hilton has become an icon when it comes to pop culture. From her work in the film industry to starting her multimillion-dollar business and becoming an activist for abusive residential programs for teens. We know that she has exceeded in her work life, but what about her love life and family?

According to Page Six, a source has claimed that Hilton is allegedly pregnant and is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Carter Reum. However, sadly these are just rumors as Hilton has responded back to them and cleared out whether or not she is pregnant.

Paris Hilton took to Twitter to respond to the rumors and said, “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me”. During her, This is Paris podcast, The Simple Life actress denied that she is pregnant. “The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” she said.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” Paris Hilton continued on the podcast. Hilton recently got engaged to Carter Reum and the pair have been open about wanting to start a family together.

In January, Hilton revealed that she has been undergoing IVF treatments. While on the Trend Reporter podcast, she said “He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

Now we know that Paris Hilton is not pregnant. However, she is set to get married to her fiancé Carter Reum and the couple is madly in love with each other. Hilton told Vogue, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

