The most anticipated film of the year, House of Gucci, has finally released its trailer. Studded with an ensemble cast, all of whom have either been nominated or won an academy award. The MGM’s film revolves around the murder of the fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, who will be played by Adam Driver, orchestrated by his wife Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga.

The trailer was released along with posters that capture the lead characters, and we must say the transformation of each cast member looks mind-blowing, especially that of Jared Leto, who will play the role of Paolo Gucci. With the release of the trailer of this Ridley Scott film, comes the reactions of the fans who have been waiting for a glimpse of the movie ever since the project was started.

Many fans took on Twitter to express their thoughts regarding the trailer and the movie itself. According to WWD, the brand Gucci made it public that they will be collaborating with the film. The current president of the luxury brand Marco Bizzarri confirmed to WWD, “Gucci is collaborating with MGM and Scott Free Productions by providing access to the house’s historical archive for wardrobe and props”.

Fans and film enthusiasts alike cannot stop appreciating Lady Gaga’s look for the film. Many have compared the real Patrizia Reggiani with A Star is Born actress, and it is quite astonishing how similar the two look. Let’s look at a few of the reactions to the trailer.

The film House of Gucci is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, written by Sara Gay Forden. The book uses the murder to delve into the complex history of the famous Gucci family, complete with infighting, corporate intrigue, and wads of money.

What is more powerful than the story and the costume? The cast. Even though Lady Gaga has received her share of adoration from the fans, which is A LOT, people cannot stop fangirling over Adama Driver and the poker face singer.

While talking about transformations, we have to mention Jared Leto. The actor looks completely different from his real self, so much so that a fan on Twitter called him a “chameleon”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Giannina Scott, the producer of House of Gucci and wife of the director said, “This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me. The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn”. The film stars, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons along with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.

What are your thoughts on the House of Gucci trailer?

