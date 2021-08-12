Advertisement

Barbadian singer Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She is frequently featured in Forbes Magazine’s top ten highest-paid celebrities. As of 2021, she is the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

The popstar is also known for her involvement in humanitarian causes, entrepreneurial ventures, and the fashion industry. She often raises her voice for what she believes in and never fails to speak her mind. She once made a bold confession on losing her virginity.

Back in 2017, Rihanna posed for Elle Magazine for the sixth time. During a conversation with the magazine, illusionist David Copperfield asked RiRi where she would go if he used his magical skills to transport her somewhere. He said, “I’m not kidding, this is a real offer: I can make you disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. Where do you want to go, and why?”

The Barbadian singer replied, “Ten minutes before I lost my virginity… and I’m holding you to that offer.” She also once got candid about her s*x life. Back in 2011, RiRi opened up about her all too relatable first-kiss experience. She said, “My first kiss was in high school, and it was the worst thing ever. He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me. I didn’t kiss for, like, ever.”

Apart from making the bold confession, Rihanna also speaks about mental health and its importance. Back in 2019 during a conversation with Sarah Paulson for a magazine, she said, “It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place.”

Currently, Oceans 8 star seems happy enjoying life with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

