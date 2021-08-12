Advertisement

Hailey Bieber is a queen when it comes to fashion. All her Instagram posts make it feel like she is the main character in her life. That is absolutely true, as she is! The model is known for making a casual outfit look glamorous. This is the reason why it is easy to copy her style.

Bieber is known for flaunting her abs whenever she gets a chance. A lot of her outfits reveal her midriff. One of the most iconic looks that she wore was a Brandon Maxwell extreme cut-out black maxi dress which she paired with heels and jewellery by Jennifer Fischer.

Recently, Hailey Bieber posted photos of herself on Instagram. She poses while wearing an oversized herringbone suit jacket and a white bralette. Bieber had her hair slicked back into a messy chignon and she accessorized with multiple diamond and gold necklaces and gold earrings. Along with this, she had a pale pink manicure and her finger tattoos were visible in one of the photos. Hailey looked chic in this simple outfit and full glam.

In the caption, Hailey Bieber wrote, “had so much fun at @bareMinerals Virtual Beauty School today! @dendoll created this incredible summer look featuring @bareMinerals’ new Mineralist Eye Collection and Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder. I’d love to see you recreate this same look – trust me, it’s easy. Tap the image to check out the products used, and use #EndlessSummerChallenge and tag @bareMinerals, @dendoll and me @haileybieber so we can see your summer selfies. #baremineralspartner”

Another one of her fits that flaunts her abs is the LaQuan Smith midi dress that she wore while she was out on lunch with her husband Justin Bieber, in Paris. She paired this amazing dress with a Little Liffner bag. This complete look is to die for.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied knots in a courthouse in September 2019. The couple exchanged vows for the second time in a lavish ceremony in front of family and friends, almost a year later. Since then, the couple has been spotted at several outings, and they even went on a road trip this year.

