Popstar Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin often made headlines for their romantic social media posts. They have been setting couple goals on social media ever since they began dating but now the couple is making buzz for a different reason and it will leave you stunned.
Justin and Hailey had enjoyed a fun night in Las Vegas where the couple was accompanied by their friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and others. The two partied at a nightclub during the UFC weekend and it seems they had a great time given the videos and pictures that were shared by their friends from the fun evening.
Now a video on Tiktok has gone viral wherein Justin Bieber was seen ‘yelling’ at his wife Hailey Baldwin. While some came out in defence of the singer but many slammed him for his rude behaviour towards his wife. Soon after the video went viral, an eyewitness came out to clarify and revealed what exactly happened.
In the viral video, Justin and Hailey were being escorted through the halls of a Vegas hotel. The Canadian singer was seen having a conversation with his wife, which many got to thinking that he was yelling at her.
WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: Video of interaction between Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber after Justin’s performance caused some on TikTok to be concerned and assume he’s yelling at Hailey. However, people who were present at the event said Justin was just excited. pic.twitter.com/HfWYg61Y4Y
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021
However, the eyewitness explained on Twitter, “He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the f**k it appears to you. Don’t spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character.”
He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the fuck it “appears” to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character. https://t.co/JDFHzjqXFu
— 🤍 (@biebsclubhouse) July 11, 2021
The user also shared a video of Justin Bieber’s performance which was taken moments before the other video was taken. He wrote, “I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it.”
I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it pic.twitter.com/ePKdVDD6Xi
— 🤍 (@biebsclubhouse) July 11, 2021
Another Twitter user then also commented, “my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3.”
my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3 https://t.co/ipq8xJ0RFH
— alia ♡ (@aliaespinozaa) July 12, 2021
