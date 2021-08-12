Advertisement

If there is one thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is trending big time, it has to be Scarlett Johansson’s feud with Disney and how she has sued the company. But a few weeks before that happened, the world was rejoicing the magic that Black Widow spread across the screens and made our day. But did you know that the climax you saw in the movie wasn’t the only climax shot for the film? Let us tell you.

Black Widow was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe over a decade ago in Iron Man 2. Natasha Romanoff, a S.H.I.E.L.D agent became a full-time Avenger and made a place in million hearts. Scarlett Johansson played the character for 10 years in several films. Fans over that period demanded that she should get a standalone flick, and Disney-Marvel had to listen. Cut to 2021, we finally got to watch it. But if the latest viral video is to go by there was an alternate end too.

It was technically Natasha Romanoff going in her past and correcting things that went wrong. Now a new video has been released on the internet, and it reveals that Marvel had indeed shot for another climax for the movie and as per fans on Twitter, it could have been the best farewell to the star. Read on to know everything you should about the same and don’t miss the video.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow ends when Natasha Romanoff finishes her task in the past and reunites with Steve Rogers’ Captain America as they plan to get Team Cap out of Jail. But the video that has gone viral gives her an entire contradictory climax. In the video, Natasha goes back to her first family in Ohio where she spent her more normal years.

Watch the video here:

#BlackWidow deleted scene.

This would have been a perfect ending. pic.twitter.com/bQp3GidTbV — Scarlett Johansson Fanpage (@ScarlettForum) August 10, 2021

