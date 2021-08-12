Advertisement

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series has been on the air since 2019. It has two seasons till now and is based, as the name suggests, on Harley Quinn. The show also features Poison Ivy, Batman and Commissioner Gordon, amongst other DC characters. Unlike the rest of the shows and films by DC, this one, in particular, is made just for adults.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has started a new show called What If…? which takes a different direction with the same Marvel characters. As this show has just started, it is trending on Twitter. Harley Quinn animated series took this as the perfect opportunity to call out DC over Batman’s s*x debate.

The official account of Harley Quinn took to Twitter to troll DC with the What If…? hashtag, which is trending on social media, over the controversy surrounding the decision to cut a scene in which Batman performs oral s*x on Catwoman. The adult animated series tweeted, “#WhatIf Batman does do THAT” along with an emoji of a cat. Read the tweet here:

#WhatIf Batman does do THAT 😼 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 11, 2021

But, the official account of Harley Quinn on Twitter then went on to tweet, “By “THAT” I mean abandoning Gotham, DUH” with a cat emoji and a gif from the show. Check out the tweet here:

By “THAT” I mean abandoning Gotham, DUH 😹 pic.twitter.com/Kxeg1BRm6G — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 11, 2021

The use of the ‘What If…?’ hashtag resembles the dark humour of the DC show. The series has received critical acclaim for its humour, and it doesn’t hold back on the violence and the profanity. The show has endless possibilities, and it is created without limits, much like Marvel. Hence, the decision to make Batman a selfish lover came as a surprise.

Harley Quinn is available on HBO Max after its DC Universe cancellation. The show is returning with its third season either by the end of 2021 or, at the starting of 2022. Marvel’s What If…? has already received raving reviews, along with a PG-13 rating. However, the show pales in comparison to the content of Harley Quinn.

