Advertisement

Brie Larson broke several hearts in May this year when reports said that she is slowly going away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But seems like there is a lot of time to it. Not to forget, the studio has already announced a sequel to Captain Marvel titled The Marvels. And now, as per the actor, she has begun shoot and is already on the sets of one of the most anticipated films.

Marvel Studios has a busy phase 4. With some of the most ambitious projects and a solid lineup, the studio is flourishing with each passing release. The Marvels that stars Brie Larson in the lead is set for a 2022 release and seems like the actor is already on sets and has begun shooting. Read on to know everything and also what Brie has to say about the same.

Advertisement

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel for the studio. She is all set to reprise the part for The Marvels that also stars Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, whose mother was Carol’s best friend, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel who is about to get a solo series before The Marvels hits the big screen. Screenplay by Megan McDonnell, the film will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Now in an interview with Sirius XM, Brie Larson has confirmed that she is joining the films and is already marking her attendance on the sets of The Marvels. “They’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. Lots of specialists,” Larson said. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every singe day.”

Brie Larson added, “Because they’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You’ll see it when the movie comes out but for now it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

The Marvels hits the big screen on November 11, 2022.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Moving Closer To DC Amid Her ‘Black Widow’ Battle With Disney?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube