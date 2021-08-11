Advertisement

If there is one actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has never held him back in making fiery statements, it has to be Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista who plays Drax The Destroyer. While the man has made a fanbase for himself and managed to have a high recall value for this particular portrayal, he also has some issues with the studio and the treatment of the dynamics. One such dynamics is with Thanos.

For the unversed, Drax The Destroyer and Thanos are connected in the comics. The two have been pitched against each other time and again. Not just that, Drax has had this big urge to kill Thanos and win the war between the two. The first time they appeared together in the comics was for The Invincible Iron Man #55. The legendary Jim Starlin co-created both characters with Mike Friedrich. Bautista now feels Marvel did not do justice to their history in the films. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Dave Bautista has now confirmed that he is not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. A fan on Twitter put out a thought where he wanted to see where Drax is mentally after Thanos has died.

The user wrote, “Waiting to see where #Drax is mentally now that #thanos is finally dead. With @ Dave Bautista saying he won’t return after the next movie, I’m hoping more and more to see a happy, peaceful ending to The Destroyer rather than dying in battle”

Replying to the tweet, Dave Bautista said that Marvel put the Thanos and Drax history under the rug. “That whole Drax, Thanos history seemed to get swept under the rug. Always wondered why but every reason I could come up with just makes me shake my f*cking head. It is what it is,” Bautista wrote.

That whole Drax,Thanos history seemed to get swept under the rug. Always wondered why but every reason I could come up with just makes me shake my fucking head. It is what it is. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/AXlFcKYq5E — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 9, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tour A Beverly Hills Mansion Worth $85 Million As They Continue To Find Their Dream House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube